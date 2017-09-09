Fighting terrorism to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan, Turkey - Erdogan

Putin greets Muscovites on the city’s 870th birthdaySociety & Culture September 09, 13:03
ASTANA, September 9. /TASS/. The fight against terrorist organizations will favor further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday after talks with Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana.
"Fighting against FETO (The Fetullah Terrorist Organization - TASS) is not only to strengthen our country, but we also want to strengthen the political positions of our brotherly Turk states," Erdogan said in a statement for the media. "I would like to thank once again the president of Kazakhstan for the support he offered us in fighting this organization."
The Turkish president continued, saying fighting the terrorists organizations like the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia and Kazakhstan) and FETO "will strengthen our cooperation" with Kazakhstan.