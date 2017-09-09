Ukrainian military at night shell Donetsk, two houses damaged

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military during the night to Saturday shelled the Petrov district in Donetsk’s west, where 5,000 residents remain in blackout, the district’s head Maxim Zhukovsky told the Donetsk News Agency on Saturday.

"At night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Trudovskiye settlement, leaving the high-voltage cable damaged there," he said. "Thus, about 5,000 people remain in blackout."

Command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported "two houses in the Petrov district were damaged in the shelling."

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.