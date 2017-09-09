Back to Main page
Civilian injured in shelling of Donetsk Republic

World
September 09, 11:39 UTC+3 DONETSK

The man was taken to hospital and now remains at the intensive care department there

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian military on Friday night shelled suburbs of the Yasinovataya city in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), where a civilian was injured, press service of the municipal administration told the Donetsk News Agency on Saturday.

"A civilian got a bad injury on Friday night - he was heading home for Krutaya Balka when a shelling began," the press service said, adding the man was taken to hospital and now remains at the intensive care department there.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.

Реклама