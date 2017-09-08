Back to Main page
US State department cannot confirm Lavrov-Tillerson meeting in New York

World
September 08, 19:11 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Earlier in the day, the Russian deputy foreign minister said that a possible meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats in New York is being looked at

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. The US State Department refrains from comments on a possibility of a meeting between US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a State Department official told TASS on Friday.

"We have no meetings to announce at this time," he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that a possible meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats in New York is being looked at.

The 72nd United Nations General Assembly opens on September 12. A ministerial week will take place from September 18 through September 25.

