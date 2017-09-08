Back to Main page
Kadyrov Foundation to give aid to 15,000 refugees from Myanmar

World
September 08, 3:09 UTC+3 GROZNY

"The Kadyrov Foundation begins the supplies of foodstuffs tomorrow," Chechnya’s president Ramzan Kadyrov said

GROZNY, September 8. /TASS/. Ahmat-Hajji Kadyrov Regional Public Foundation begins deliveries of humanitarian aid to refugees from Myanmar, Chechnya’s president Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Thursday at his page in Instagram.

"My representative Ziad Sabsabi visited the makeshift refugee camps some 10 km away from the Bangladeshi-Myanma border on Thursday," Kadyrov wrote. "Up to 160,000 people are staying there now. The Kadyrov Foundation begins the supplies of foodstuffs tomorrow. And clothing will be brought to 10,000 children and 5,000 adults in the first days of October."

"The Rohingyas don’t need war, they need political support in establishing peace," he continued. "No more rallies are needed. The million-strong rally (earlier this week in Chechnya’s capital Grozny - TASS) showed the Russians’ opinion on the problem to whole world. That’s enough and the world is already opening its eyes to the situation."

The Moslems of the Rohingya live in Rakhine State on the territory of Myanmar, the authorities of which believe them to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Bloody religious conflicts between the Moslems and Buddhists with many thousands of casualties have flared up more than once in Rakhine in recent years.

The situation deteriorated sharply on August 25 when hundreds of militants of the grouping that calls itself the Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army attacked 30 police stations. The number of casualties of the ensuing clashes between the Moslems and Buddhists reached 402 in the course on a week and more than 18,000 Rohingyas fled the country.

