UN 'does not want people of DPRK to suffer’ — official

World
September 08, 0:46 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

"The best way to solve the situation is through negotiated and diplomatic discussions," the official added

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. UN Secretariat speaks in favor resumption of the talks for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and it does not want the people of the DPRK to suffer from new sanctions, which the U.S. is pressing for, Stephane Dujarric, the official spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said on Thursday.

Russia and China agree sanctions against North Korea useless

He said it answering a question from a TASS reporter regarding a discussion of the new sanctions at the Security Council.

"It’s a complex situation and I think we do not want to see the people of the DPRK suffer," he said. "I think the best way to solve the situation is through negotiated and diplomatic discussions to lead to the denuclearization of the Peninsula."

He called for waiting until the results of the discussions appeared.

Earlier this week, the U.S. circulated a draft resolution of the Security Council in the wake of the most recent nuclear test, which the DPRK authorities said was the test of a thermonuclear bomb. The document envisions a further toughening of the already harsh sanctions against the country.

Reuters said the new sanctions envision an embargo on the supplies of oil to the DPRK and for freezing Kim Jong-un’s private assets.

Also, the U.S. is pressing the Security Council for restrictions on the exports of North Korean textiles and a ban on employing DPRK citizens abroad.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday Russia would scrutinize the U.S.-sponsored draft and "assess degree", in which it responded to the current situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
