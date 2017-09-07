South Korean president urges Russia to continue sanctions pressure on North Korea

North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressureWorld September 07, 11:27
VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged Russia to continue sanctions pressure on North Korea.
"I thank Russia for its active participation in regards to sanctions against North Korea and I wish Russia continued its support in this matter," he said at the plenary session of the third Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.