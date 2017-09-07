Back to Main page
South Korean president urges Russia to continue sanctions pressure on North Korea

September 07, 9:51 UTC+3
VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged Russia to continue sanctions pressure on North Korea.

"I thank Russia for its active participation in regards to sanctions against North Korea and I wish Russia continued its support in this matter," he said at the plenary session of the third Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

