Expert believes UN mission will fail without Kiev’s direct contacts with Donbass republics

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The initiative to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Donbass will not bring peace to the region if Kiev continues to reject direct talks with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic (DPR, LPR), Director of Russia’s Institute for Peacebuilding and Conflict Research Denis Denisov said.
"If Kiev does not hold direct talks with the DPR and LPR, any initiatives to deploy peacekeepers are bound to fail," the expert said. "If the Ukrainian leadership continues to rule out the possibility of establishing direct contacts with the self-proclaimed republics, then such initiatives simply won’t be implemented. Otherwise, it would be considered an act of aggression against the Donbass republics," Denisov added.
According to the Russian expert, Ukraine will not be able to prevent communication between the global community, including the world powers, and representatives of the Donbass republics for years to come. "Kiev will have to agree to direct talks. Global experience shows that without direct contacts between the opposing sides it is impossible to resolve a conflict," he noted. However, in Denisov’s view, if Ukraine continues to pursue is current position, it will only freeze the situation and prolong the armed conflict.
Denisov also pointed out that Moscow and Kiev seek to achieve different goals by proposing the deployment of peacekeepers to Donbass. "There is a major difference in their positions," he said. "Putin has made it clear that the priority should be on the protection of civilians, as the deployment of peacekeepers to the line of contact will provide the OSCE monitors with an opportunity to operate better, ensuring the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the ceasefire," Denisov added.
However, in his words, the Ukrainian authorities expect that the deployment of peacekeepers will help them take control over the DPR and LPR. "In fact, it means that their priority is to take the territory back at all cost, despite the continuing conflict, shelling attacks and civilian deaths," the Russian expert said.
"The Russian president’s initiative clarifies the principles that the Donbass peacekeeping mission should be based on, while Kiev, despite its continuing calls for the deploying of peacekeepers, has not even once explained what their mandate should be and what they should control," Denisov stressed. "Kiev’s statements are just like slogans, as they are actually aimed only at regaining control over the entire territory of Donbass and turning the DPR and LPR into ghettos. But neither the Donbass republics nor Russia will ever let it happen," Denisov concluded.