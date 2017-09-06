Netanyahu points to positive changes in Israeli-Russian relations

Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South korean presidential spokesmanWorld September 06, 16:38
TEL AVIV, September 6. /TASS/. There have been huge changes in relations between Israel and Russia, as both countries have been developing and strengthening ties, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said addressing a meeting at the country’s Foreign Ministry, which was dedicated to the Jewish New Year holiday of Rosh Hashanah.
"There have been huge changes in relations with Russia - they are huge from the standpoint of our common cultural and economic interests, as well as in connection with the possibility to harmonize expectations and coordinate intentions, which, as you understand, is particularly important today," the Israeli prime minister said, as cited by his office.
"Both Israel and Russia have been developing and strengthening ties," Netanyahu added.