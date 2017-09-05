Russian Security Council chief discusses North Korean issue in Tokyo

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed the North Korean issue on Tuesday in Tokyo with Japanese National Security Council Secretary General Shotaro Yachi.

"The officials discussed military and political situation in the Asian-Pacific region and stressed the importance of political and diplomatic resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue as well as unconditional implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions," the Russian Security Council’s press service reported to TASS.

"On top of all, they stressed the necessity to implement the Russian-Chinese roadmap on the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula," according to the press service.

The joint initiative of Moscow and Beijing on the North Korean issue settlement was presented in July and suggests the freeze of any missile launches and any nuclear tests by North Korea and simultaneously the freeze of large-scale military drills of the United States and South Korea.

On Sunday, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to Japanese and South Korean seismologists, the man-induced earthquake registered in North Korea was ten time as strong as a similar earth tremor in 2016 when Pyongyang conducted its fifth nuclear test. South Korea said the yield of the bomb could reach 100 kilotonnes.