Donetsk, Lugansk republics issue decrees banning restrictions on OSCE monitors

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. Defense ministries of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) on Monday published the decrees banning all restrictions on the operations of monitors from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM).
"All restrictions on the freedom of movement by members of the OSCE SMM on all the roads and in all the transport routes within the designated zones of responsibility," says the text of the DPR decree published by the Donetsk News Agency.
Under the document, all the armed units reporting to the DPR authorities are obliged to give access to the monitors to the facilities they may deem necessary to visit in like with their mandate. Also, they will enjoy immunity in the process of fulfilling their functions.
A text of the decree of the Lugansk People’s Republic quoted by Lunganskinfomcenter instructs all the officials and military commanders concerned to report immediately to senior officials or duty administrators on all the instances ungrounded restrictions on the monitors’ activity.
In addition to it, all the self-defense units in both republics are expected to warn the monitors on the dangers existing in each given locality and to cooperate closely with the officials concerned on the launches of OSCE drones.