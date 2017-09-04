Switzerland ready to be mediator in Korean settlement

BERN, September 4. /TASS/. Switzerland is ready to perform its traditional role of a mediator in efforts to settle problems in the Korean Peninsula, Swiss President Doris Leuthard told a news conference in Bern on Monday.

When asked by a Swedish journalists to comment on the current situation in the Korean Peninsula, she said, "I think the Swiss position like the Swedish is always that we are ready to offer our role for good services as a mediator."

According to the Swiss president, the situation in that region is "really very, very dangerous now." In her words, "it's really time for dialogue."

However, she expressed doubt in the efficiency of sanctions against North Korea. "They live for many years with sanctions, and it did not change many things. Population suffers from all these sanctions, but they stay with their government, with their presidents," she noted, adding that it is high "time now to sit at the table."

"The big powers have a reputation, have a responsibility," Leuthard stressed.

On Sunday, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile. The news met tough reaction of the world community. North Korea’s actions were condemned by many countries, including China and Russia. South Korea and the United States said they did not rule out a possible military response to North Korea’s actions.

The Russian foreign ministry called on all parties concerned to immediately get back to dialogue and talks as the only possible way to reach an all-round settlement in the Korean Peninsula.

The United Nations Security Council will have a meeting to discuss North Korea’s latest nuclear test later on Monday.