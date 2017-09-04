Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Switzerland ready to be mediator in Korean settlement

World
September 04, 18:15 UTC+3 BERN

On September 3, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb

Share
1 pages in this article
Swiss President Doris Leuthard

Swiss President Doris Leuthard

© EPA/PETER KLAUNZER

BERN, September 4. /TASS/. Switzerland is ready to perform its traditional role of a mediator in efforts to settle problems in the Korean Peninsula, Swiss President Doris Leuthard told a news conference in Bern on Monday.

When asked by a Swedish journalists to comment on the current situation in the Korean Peninsula, she said, "I think the Swiss position like the Swedish is always that we are ready to offer our role for good services as a mediator."

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

North Korea’s nukes unlikely to pose any real threat to Russia — senior diplomat

Putin calls for restraint on issue of North Korea’s nuclear tests

North Korea likely to have conducted another nuclear test — Japanese TV

According to the Swiss president, the situation in that region is "really very, very dangerous now." In her words, "it's really time for dialogue."

However, she expressed doubt in the efficiency of sanctions against North Korea. "They live for many years with sanctions, and it did not change many things. Population suffers from all these sanctions, but they stay with their government, with their presidents," she noted, adding that it is high "time now to sit at the table."

"The big powers have a reputation, have a responsibility," Leuthard stressed.

On Sunday, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile. The news met tough reaction of the world community. North Korea’s actions were condemned by many countries, including China and Russia. South Korea and the United States said they did not rule out a possible military response to North Korea’s actions.

The Russian foreign ministry called on all parties concerned to immediately get back to dialogue and talks as the only possible way to reach an all-round settlement in the Korean Peninsula.

The United Nations Security Council will have a meeting to discuss North Korea’s latest nuclear test later on Monday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
2
Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russian security chief arrives in Seoul
4
Russia, South Korea discuss North Korean crisis
5
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
6
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert
7
Russian, Egyptian presidents condemn violence in Myanmar — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама