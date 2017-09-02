Rumors of Trump’s animus toward Tillerson false - White House

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remains "a trusted and highly valued" member of President Donald Trump’s team, with any other allegations being false, a representative of the White House told TASS on Friday.

"Secretary Tillerson remains a trusted and highly valued member of the President's cabinet and national security team. Rumors to the contrary are absolutely false," he said.

"We look forward to the Secretary continuing to make vital contributions to the Trump Administration and to American foreign policy long into the future," the representative added.

Earlier the Washington Post published a report alleging that President Trump has grown "increasingly frustrated with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has clashed with the president on issues including Afghanistan troop levels, the blockade on Qatar and Cuba policy.".