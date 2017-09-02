Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rumors of Trump’s animus toward Tillerson false - White House

World
September 02, 4:17 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"Secretary Tillerson remains a trusted and highly valued member of the President's cabinet and national security team

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remains "a trusted and highly valued" member of President Donald Trump’s team, with any other allegations being false, a representative of the White House told TASS on Friday.

"Secretary Tillerson remains a trusted and highly valued member of the President's cabinet and national security team. Rumors to the contrary are absolutely false," he said.

"We look forward to the Secretary continuing to make vital contributions to the Trump Administration and to American foreign policy long into the future," the representative added.

Earlier the Washington Post published a report alleging that President Trump has grown "increasingly frustrated with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has clashed with the president on issues including Afghanistan troop levels, the blockade on Qatar and Cuba policy.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure
2
Russia slams US order to close San Francisco consulate as gross violation of law
3
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
4
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
5
German politician admits Crimea being part of Russia is fact of life
6
Trump going to hold summit of world leaders on UN reform on Sept 18
7
Army service prestige increase considerably in past 5 years — deputy defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама