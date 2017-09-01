Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rescuers establish contact with all tourists in Mount Elbrus mudslide area

World
September 01, 21:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The tourists are being accompanied and taken to safe areas, the Emergencies Ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Konstantin Parshin

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Rescuers have established contact with all tourist groups staying in the mountains of the Elbrus District of Russia’s southwestern republic of Kabardino-Balkaria following a powerful mudslide, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

Some 224 people were staying at ten tourist facilities and 49 tourist groups consisting of more than 300 people, including 133 foreigners, traveled along the routes of Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Russia and Europe.

"Contact has been established with tourist groups and they are being accompanied and taken to safe areas," a ministry spokesman said.

Read also

Rescuers evacuate more than 100 tourists from Mount Elbrus mudslide area

Rescuers evacuate tourists from the Terskol village to Tyrnyauz by Mi-8 helicopters. Some 114 tourists, including 67 foreigners, have been evacuated by seven flights.

A powerful mudflow descended early on Friday in the Elbrus region from the Adyl-Suu gorge. A gas pipeline in the area was affected by the mudflow, and several settlements were left without power. A state of emergency was declared.

Five settlements, home to more than 5,200 people, were cut off access to roads. Six settlements were left without power and gas supply. Power supply was restored to all those villages.

Some 365 people and 50 pieces of equipment are dealing with the aftermath of mudslides.

Rescuers suspended until the morning the search for three people who went missing. Three cars fell into a river because of the mudflow, there were five people inside and two people have been rescued. Among those missing is head of the Elbrus settlement Mussa Jappuev who was the first to arrive at the scene.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure
2
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
3
Russia says US grossly violates international law limiting diplomatic missions’ work
4
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
5
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass
6
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
7
Army service prestige increase considerably in past 5 years — deputy defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама