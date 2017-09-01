Back to Main page
More than 500 tourists staying in Mount Elbrus mudslide area

World
September 01, 16:55 UTC+3 NALCHIK

Among them are 133 foreign nationals

NALCHIK, September 1. /TASS/. More than 500 tourists, including 133 foreign nationals, are staying in the Elbrus District, Kabardino-Balkaria, where a powerful mudslide descended overnight into Friday. There is not threat to their lives and communication with them is maintained, the Kabardino-Balkarian Resorts and Tourism Ministry reported.

According to earlier reports, a powerful mudslide descended at about 2.50 am Moscow Time on Friday in the Elbrus region from the Adyl-Suu gorge, isolating 7,700 people from the outside world, including 260 foreign tourists.

"Despite breaks in transportation, communication with holiday-makers is being supported on a regular basis. There have been no failures in power supply. There is enough water and food for normal life sustenance," the report says.

It notes that additional products, if needed, will be delivered to the disaster area by aircraft.

As deputy head of the Elbrus Mountain Rescue Team of the Emergencies Ministry Albert Khadzhiev earlier said, citizens from six states - Malaysia, Germany, US, China, Poland and Austria - are staying in the mudslide area. He added that people would soon be evacuated from the Mount Elbrus area by three Emergencies Ministry’s helicopters.

