Russian, Japanese top diplomats discuss situation on Korean Peninsula in telephone call

World
September 01, 16:10 UTC+3

The telephone call was initiated by the Japanese foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono have held a telephone conversation on Friday, discussing the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"There have been an exchange of views on bilateral issues, as well as on the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the statement reads.

The telephone call was initiated by the Japanese foreign minister.

According to Japan’s Kyodo news agency, the two countries’ top diplomats agreed that it was important to abide by the United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

The UN Security Council adopted a new resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea on August 5, following two ballistic missile launches conducted by Pyongyang. The document particularly imposes a ban on importing North Korea’s coal and some other key products.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and missile programs. In July, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests, which provoked a sharp response from the United States, Japan and South Korea. On August 29, North Korea test-fired another missile.

