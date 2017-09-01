Police discover explosives, grenades in garage in western Moscow

Last Soviet leader Gorbachev’s autobiography to be released on September 16Society & Culture September 01, 16:36
MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Police have discovered explosives and grenades in a garage located in the Vnukovo settlement in western Moscow, a law enforcement source told TASS.
"While inspecting local garages, two 200-gram TNT blocks, two copper electric detonators, three grenade fuze units, as well as a certain amount of a substance, presumably a plastic explosive, were discovered," the source said.
According to him, police have detained two men of Chechen origin in connection with this incident.
"The two men kept explosives and explosive devices in a rented garage," the source said, adding that a criminal case had been initiated in accordance with Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation and possession of firearms and ammunition).
According to the law enforcement source, the detention took place on August 16, while the arms cache had been discovered in late July.