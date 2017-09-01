Back to Main page
Talks on Syria to be held in Astana on September 14-15

World
September 01, 14:05 UTC+3

The meeting is expected to consider a number of documents regulating the activities of de-escalation control forces, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said

ASTANA, September 1. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana will host another international meeting on the Syrian settlement on September 14-15, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Another high-level international meeting on Syria within the Astana process will be held on September 14-15 in Astana. According to guarantor countries (of the ceasefire in Syria - TASS), the meeting is expected to consider a number of documents regulating the activities of de-escalation control forces and continue efforts to agree the composition of a task force in Idlib," the ministry said.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the talks are expected to yield de-escalation zone maps in the provinces of Idlib, Homs and in Eastern Ghouta, as well as draft provisions on the coordination center, a working group on the release of hostages and the detained persons, handover of bodies of those killed and the search for the missing.

"The parties are planned to pass a joint statement on humanitarian demining of historical monuments in Syria that are on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Apart from that, they will discuss other issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

Ahead of the meeting, on September 13, the guarantor countries plan to hold a meeting of the joint working group.

