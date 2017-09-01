Russian Aerospace Forces destroy some 900 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed over 350 combat sorties in Syria in the past week and destroyed more than 900 facilities belonging to international terrorist groups in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its weekly infographics on Friday.

According to the ministry’s data, 24 foreign aircraft conducted air surveillance near the Russian borders.

"Any violation of the Russian airspace was prevented," the ministry said.

During the reported period, the Russian military conducted an aerial inspection in Lithuania and Latvia under the Open Skies Treaty.