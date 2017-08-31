US decisions to close down Russian legations not irreversible, says official

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. U.S. decision to close down three Russian legations in the U.S. is not irreversible, a high-rank spokesperson for the Administration said on Thursday answering reporters’ questions by telephone.

"I didn't say anything about how long-term this was," she said. "I mean, certainly we continue to want to improve our relations between the two countries. We have areas of contention between our countries and concerns that the Russian side has not addressed. So, I can't really say that this is permanent."

"Certainly if the Russian side wanted to try to address some of our concerns, we would always be willing to listen and keep an open mind because (…) our fundamental goal is to find a way to improve the relations between our countries," the official said.