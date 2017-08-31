Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US decisions to close down Russian legations not irreversible, says official

World
August 31, 23:22 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

US continue to want to improve our relations between the two countries, a high-rank spokesperson for the Administration said

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. U.S. decision to close down three Russian legations in the U.S. is not irreversible, a high-rank spokesperson for the Administration said on Thursday answering reporters’ questions by telephone.

"I didn't say anything about how long-term this was," she said. "I mean, certainly we continue to want to improve our relations between the two countries. We have areas of contention between our countries and concerns that the Russian side has not addressed. So, I can't really say that this is permanent."

"Certainly if the Russian side wanted to try to address some of our concerns, we would always be willing to listen and keep an open mind because (…) our fundamental goal is to find a way to improve the relations between our countries," the official said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
3
Moscow to study new US moves on closing Russian missions and report its reply — Lavrov
4
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
5
US demands Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territory
6
Russia proposes joint work with China on engine for wide-body aircraft
7
Press review: Trump’s new Iran plan and Lavrov’s Persian Gulf tour
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама