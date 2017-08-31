Reporter Anna Kurbatova to arrive in Moscow on Thursday night

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Channel One reporter Anna Kurbatova, who has been deported from Ukraine, is safe and will arrive in Moscow on Thursday night, the Russian broadcaster said in a statement published on its website.

"Channel One reporter Anna Kurbatova, who was abducted in Kiev yesterday, is now safe and will return home soon, we expect her in our office tonight," the statement said.

On Wednesday night the reporter was deported from Ukraine with a three-year entry ban. She crossed the border through the Noviye Yurkovichi checkpoint in Russia’s Bryansk region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian TV broadcasters reported that Kurbatova had been abducted in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Later, news came that she had actually been detained by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) which claimed that her reports were "infringing on the national interests" of Ukraine.

Anna Kurbatova comes from the southern Russian city of Stavropol. While working in Ukraine, she was receiving threats over her coverage of events happening in the country. Before she disappeared, Anna was working on a report concerning the persecution of journalists in Ukraine, while a few days ago, Channel One aired her report covering the military parade which took place in Kiev on Ukraine’s Independence Day. The reporter particularly said that the parade was "a march of dependence," while the date itself marked "a sad holiday." In her opinion, Kiev has returned "to the turbulent 90s," while Ukraine "is totally dependent on America and Europe".