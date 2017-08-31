Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

National reconciliation committee set up in Syria’s Afrin district

World
August 31, 10:15 UTC+3 LATAKIA

The committees comprise representatives of provincial authorities and armed opposition groups

Share
1 pages in this article

LATAKIA /Syria/, August 31. /TASS/. A national reconciliation committee has been set up in Syria’s largely Kurdish-populated district of Afrin upon Russia’s initiative, Deputy Commander of the Russian troops in Syria Lieutenant General Alexei Kim said. According to him, the committee was established in late August.

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

German chancellor admits ‘Assad stronger’ than Berlin prefers

Homs-Hama highway opens for humanitarian convoys in Syria

Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholds

Members of the reconciliation committees active in the de-escalation zones have held the first joint video conference. The committees comprise representatives of provincial authorities and armed opposition groups, as well as officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria.

"The most needy areas have been defined, a list of medicine that should be delivered there has been compiled, local schools have been inspected," Kim said. "A total of 26 schools need to be rebuilt and another 18 should be repaired… In 18 local settlements infrastructure facilities have been completely destroyed, so they need to be restored as soon as possible," the Russian general added. He also said that "preparations are underway to carry out a humanitarian mission in three local settlements. In September, 200 stationary sets will be distributed, they have already been handed over to the committee," the deputy commander of the Russian troops said.

A source in the Afrin district self-governing committee, in turn, said that school buildings had been destroyed in a number of settlements. Besides, local residents are in need of medicine, the list of the required medications has been sent to Russia’s representatives.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that an office of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria had been set up near the city of Afrin in the Aleppo Province. The line of contact between the Kurdish militia and the Turkey-controlled Free Syrian Army’s units runs through the area.

Syrian de-escalation zones

At the Astana meeting on Syria, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire (Russia, Iran and Turkey) signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

De-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Provinces north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria.

Starting from May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones are banned. At the same time, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to take all the necessary measures to continue fighting against terrorists on these territories and in the rest of Syria.

The memorandum will remain in effect for six months and can be automatically extended for another six months.

Three de-escalation zones have already been established, while the fourth zone in the Idlib Province is being set up.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-Mongolian military drills kick off in Gobi Desert
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to sign contract for 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
3
Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln
4
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
5
Robbie Williams to sign star for Moscow’s Walk of Fame
6
Press review: Lavrov in no rush to referee Qatar furor and US threatens to isolate Russia
7
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама