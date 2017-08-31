Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US human rights activists make stand for Russian reporter deported from Ukraine

World
August 31, 8:46 UTC+3 NEW YORK

On Wednesday, Russian media reported that journalist Anna Kurbatova was abducted in Kiev

Share
1 pages in this article
Anna Kurbatova

Anna Kurbatova

© Channel One

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has made a stand for Russian TV reporter Anna Kurbatova working for state-run nationwide Channel 1 who was expelled from Ukraine and called on the authorities in Kiev not to use retaliatory measures against media workers.

Read also

Russian TV journalist reportedly abducted in Ukraine

"We call on Ukrainian authorities to allow Anna Kurbatova and other Russian journalists to work without fear of abduction, deportation, and other means of reprisal," the CPJ said in a statement.

"Ukraine is in an information war with Russia, but singling out reporters for retaliation is not the means to win it," the committee stressed. "Kiev should fully embrace press freedom as a sign of its commitment to building a strong democracy."

On Wednesday afternoon, Russian TV channels reported that journalist Anna Kurbatova was abducted in Kiev. Kurbatova, 29, has repeatedly received threats over her coverage of events in Ukraine. News came later that she had been detained by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), as her reports allegedly "damaged national interests."

Later in the day, the Russian journalist was deported from the country with a three-year entry ban.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-Mongolian military drills kick off in Gobi Desert
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to sign contract for 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
3
Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln
4
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
5
Robbie Williams to sign star for Moscow’s Walk of Fame
6
Press review: Lavrov in no rush to referee Qatar furor and US threatens to isolate Russia
7
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама