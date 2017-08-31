Back to Main page
Macron notes importance of dialogue on Ukraine with Russia despite differences

World
August 31, 8:42 UTC+3 PARIS

The French president admits that the two states adhere to "completely different approaches" on Ukraine

© Yoan Valat, Pool via AP

PARIS, August 31. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has pointed to the importance of maintaining dialogue with Russia despite the two countries’ different stances on the Ukrainian issue.

"We adhere to completely different approaches on Ukraine," he said in an interview with Le Point. "However, we have agreed on dialogue between the civil societies [of France and Russia]," he stressed.

Read also

Kremlin disagrees with Macron’s remarks on Ukraine

"We are implementing the Trianon dialogue project."

According to the French leader, Paris and Moscow "have an agreement on climate policy," and Russia is ready to support France in this regard.

"I talk to everyone very openly and frankly," said Macron outlining his approach towards international dialogue.

"I try to identify disagreements, points of convergence and ways to move along together.".

