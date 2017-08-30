Macron welcomes Meshkov’s appointment as Russian ambassador to France

PARIS, August 30. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has called the expected appointment of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov as Russian ambassador to France a "positive signal," the government’s spokesman Christophe Castaner said at Wednesday’s briefing on the results of the weekly Council of Ministers meeting in Elysee Palace.

"The republic’s president has noted current [Russian] deputy [foreign] minister Alexey Meshkov’s personal qualities. The fact that such a high-ranking diplomat will take office in Paris is an important signal for France," Castaner said.

He also noted that Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, present at the Council of Ministers meeting, "highly praised [Russian ambassador to France] Alexander Orlov’s work." "He has been holding this position for almost 10 years, and the French authorities know him very well," the government’s spokesman noted.

Diplomatic sources earlier told TASS that Meshkov might become a new Russian ambassador to France this year. In June, the State Duma Committee for International Affairs was reported to have backed his candidacy, but the committee itself did not officially confirm this information.