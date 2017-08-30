Russian TV news crew comes under fire in Donbass

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A Rossiya 24 (Russia 24) television news crew came under fire in Donbass unleashed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. No one was injured, the TV channel reported.

"Our crew has come under fire in Donbass, where ceasefire should be operating since last Friday. Military correspondent Alexander Sladkov was preparing a regular report on ceasefire violations today," the report says.

No one was injured in the shelling, Sladkov said on Russia 24 live. "The fire was launched from the Ukrainian positions…We didn’t have time to reach the front line when the shelling started," he said, commenting on the footage of firing broadcasted live. "But the most horrible thing is what happened not along the front line - it was 600 meters away - but near communities," the reporter added.

On August 23, members of the Contact Group on the Settlement in Eastern Ukraine agreed to launch new ceasefire starting from the midnight of August 25. It was called "school ceasefire" as it came into effect before the start of a school year. However, shelling continued: On August 25, the Donbass republics’ defense officials reported new strikes across the territory. Kiev also accuses the republics in ceasefire violation.