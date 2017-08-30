Back to Main page
Chinese top diplomat says Xi Jinping to chair BRICS summit in Xiamen

World
August 30, 8:45 UTC+3 BEIJING

The BRICS summit will take place in China’s Xiamen on September 3-5

BEIJING, August 30. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in Xiamen on September 3-5, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"President Xi Jinping will participate in the opening ceremony of the forum, making an important address dedicated to BRICS’ activities in the past ten years and the experience gained over this time, as well as to the prospects for the organization’s development," Wang Yi said. "On the morning of September 4, negotiations between the member states will take place. Xi Jinping will chair both the small-scale and the large-scale meetings," the Chinese top diplomat added.

According to Wang Yi, the Chinese leader will also plans to hold a dialogue on mutually beneficial cooperation for the joint development of emerging market economies on September 5.

BRICS is an informal association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group, founded in June 2006 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, seeks to ensure sustainable, open and transparent dialogue and cooperation between member states. The first BRICS summit was held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in 2009.

The BRICS summit will take place in China’s Xiamen on September 3-5. Apart from the group’s members, five more countries will also take part in the event - Egypt, Mexico, Guinea, Tajikistan and Thailand.

