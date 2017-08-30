Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbia to be guided by national interests in determining status of Russian aid mission

World
August 30, 7:31 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Serbia came under serious pressure from the West, which has been demanding that Serbia denied diplomatic immunity to the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center in Nis

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, August 30. /TASS/. Serbia’s decision on whether to vest the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center in Nis with the diplomatic status will be based on the country’s national interests, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a joint news conference with US senator Ron Johnson on Tuesday.

"We make our decisions in the interests of an independent and stable Serbia," the Politika newspaper quoted the Serbian leader as saying in response to the US senator’s remark that granting diplomatic immunity to Russian disaster relief workers would not be in the interests of the Serbian people.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic earlier said that his country came under serious pressure from the West, which has been demanding that Serbia denied diplomatic immunity to Russian rescuers in the country. At the same time, this status has been assigned to all Western military specialists working in Serbia.

In a televised address to the nation on June 15, Vucic said that his country would make decisions regarding the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center independently and was not interested in the US opinion on the issue.

The Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center was established under an agreement between the Russian and Serbian governments on April 25, 2012, signed in Nis by Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and then Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic. The legal basis for establishing the center was an agreement between the two countries’ governments on cooperation in humanitarian emergency response, prevention of natural disasters and man-made accidents and disaster aftermath clean-ups signed on October 20, 2009.

The center carries out humanitarian missions in the republic and other Balkan nations, including firefighting, humanitarian assistance and landmine removal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
2
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
3
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
4
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
5
Russia invites foreign military top brass and journalists to West-2017 drills
6
Kim Jong Un says August 29 missile launch was preparation for Guam strike - KCNA
7
Russian regulator reveals problems of Otkritie Bank
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама