Kim Jong Un says August 29 missile launch was preparation for Guam strike - KCNA

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the August 29 missile launch as a success, adding that it was a preparatory step for a strike on the US island territory of Guam, North Korea’s official KCNA news agency said on Wednesday.

"Kim Jong Un expressed his great satisfaction over the successful launch. He noted that the current missile tests were the first step in preparing a military operation by the Korean People’s Army in the Pacific Ocean and a prelude to deterring Guam, an outpost for an invasion.

In addition, the North Korean leader ordered to continue similar launches at targets in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the agency, the launch also came in response to a joint US-South Korean command post military exercises, Ulchi - Freedom Guardian.

Early on Tuesday, Pyongyang launched yet another ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s northeastern territories and most likely fell down into the Pacific some 1,180 kilometers east of Cape Erimo, Hokkaido. According to the South Korean military, the missile covered a distance of 2,700 kilometers, with maximum flight altitude of 550 kilometers.

In early August, the Korean Central News Agency said the country’s armed forces were working on a plan for launching four missiles towards Guam in order to demonstrate the capability of dealing a pre-emptive blow on US military facilities, including the air base Andersen, where strategic bombers B-52 are deployed.

According to the agency, Pyongyang plans to launch four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles, which are supposed to fly some 3,400 kilometers over Japan’s Prefectures of Shimane, Hiroshima and Kochi to splash down some 30-40 kilometers off Guam.