Macron to convene international conference on combating terrorist financing

PARIS, August 29. /TASS/. France plans to hold an international conference on the fight against terrorist financing, French President Emmanuel Macron said at an annual meeting of French ambassadors in Paris on Tuesday.
The French president emphasized that countering terrorist financing should be a key direction in the fight against this global phenomenon.
"If we want to achieve results in combating terrorism and its financing, we need to maintain ties with everybody and have a clear timetable and clearly defined priorities," he said.
"That is why France will hold an international conference on combating terrorist financing at the beginning of next year," the French president said.
However, he provided no further details on the meeting’s format and its participants.