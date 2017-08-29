Back to Main page
Media: Hurricane Harvey kills 10 people in US

World
August 29, 8:28 UTC+3 NEW YORK

According to CNN, Harvey is gaining strength again

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. The death toll in the hurricane Harvey that torn through Texas, US, and then eased to a tropical storm category has reached 10 people, the New York Times reported on Monday on its web site, quoting local authorities.

More than 760 mm of rain has fallen in Houston, the newspaper reported. More than 8,000 of city residents are staying in shelter.

Information on Harvey’s death toll differs. Some mass media report seven to eight deaths.

According to CNN, Harvey is gaining strength again. It is expected to tear through some districts of Louisiana where a state of emergency was declared.

Texas was battered by the hurricane Harvey overnight into Saturday, which became the strongest US hurricane in 12 years. In 2005, Category 5 hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana’s coastline and nearly destroyed New Orleans.

