US envoy says relations with Russia may be crippled by Ukrainian issue

World
August 28, 0:58 UTC+3 LONDON

According to Kurt Volker the Trump administration was "seriously considering" to deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine

US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker

US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker

© EPA/AUDE VANLATHEM

LONDON, August 28. /TASS/. The smoldering conflict in Ukraine may cripple relations between Washington and Moscow, US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker told the Financial Times.

"The relationship between Russia and the US is important, and it’s going to be crippled by this problem in Ukraine," he said.

According to the Financial Times, Volker pointed out that "Russia was ‘going to have to make some fundamental decisions’ on whether to comply with the Minsk accord aimed at bringing peace to east Ukraine and pull its forces out of the region."

Besides, the US envoy also touched upon the possibility of arms supplies to Ukraine. Volker noted that the Trump administration was "seriously considering" whether to change its position and deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine, the Financial Times wrote.

"[What] the Trump administration now is looking at [is] do we continue this rejection from the Obama administration, or do we change? There isn’t any new decision yet, but at very senior levels people are taking that very seriously," Volker said as quoted by the Financial Times. "Of course, it has to be a decision from the president," he added.

Ukraine crisis
