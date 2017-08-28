US envoy says relations with Russia may be crippled by Ukrainian issue

WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in MoscowWorld August 28, 6:03
Russian top diplomat to visit Kuwait while on tour of Persian Gulf countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 5:30
Sharapova unlikely to win US Open - Russian tennis chiefSport August 28, 4:34
Russia’s Northern Fleet receives another counter sabotage boatMilitary & Defense August 28, 4:19
Putin to meet with Hungarian PM, attend opening of World Judo Championships in BudapestRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 3:15
Russian, Turkish air aces perform demonstration flights on last day of Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 28, 1:59
US envoy says relations with Russia may be crippled by Ukrainian issueWorld August 28, 0:58
Russian women’s team wins silver at 2017 World Modern Pentathlon ChampionshipsSport August 28, 0:56
Putin requests detailed inquiry into fires in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd RegionSociety & Culture August 26, 23:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, August 28. /TASS/. The smoldering conflict in Ukraine may cripple relations between Washington and Moscow, US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker told the Financial Times.
"The relationship between Russia and the US is important, and it’s going to be crippled by this problem in Ukraine," he said.
According to the Financial Times, Volker pointed out that "Russia was ‘going to have to make some fundamental decisions’ on whether to comply with the Minsk accord aimed at bringing peace to east Ukraine and pull its forces out of the region."
Besides, the US envoy also touched upon the possibility of arms supplies to Ukraine. Volker noted that the Trump administration was "seriously considering" whether to change its position and deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine, the Financial Times wrote.
"[What] the Trump administration now is looking at [is] do we continue this rejection from the Obama administration, or do we change? There isn’t any new decision yet, but at very senior levels people are taking that very seriously," Volker said as quoted by the Financial Times. "Of course, it has to be a decision from the president," he added.