Ukrainian security forces fire 6 times upon positions of LPR People's Militia

LUHANSK, August 27. /TASS/. The units of the Ukrainian security forces fired six times over the past day upon the positions of the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), according to the Defense Ministry of LPR.

"Areas of the urban-type settlement of Frunze, villages of Nizhne Lozovoe and Kalinovka were exposed to shooting," representative of the Ministry said.

Thus, the Kiev security forces fired from automatic grenade launchers, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms.

Participants of the Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine since the fall of 2014 have declared more than ten times that armistice agreements have been reached, but the shooting did not stop. On Wednesday the parties concluded a "school year" truce in Minsk, which entered into force on August 25, but the shooting continues.