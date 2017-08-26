Transport watchdog: brake failure causes bus crash in southern Russia

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. A brake failure caused the bus crash in Russia’s Kuban (Krasnodar Territory), the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Transport said Saturday.

"According to preliminary information, the transportation service was conducted on the closed territory of Tamanneftegaz. A brake system malfunction caused the accident," the report said.

On August 25, a bus carrying rotation workers of a contractor organization and Tamanneftegaz company, drove off a pier in the Temryuk district and plunged into the Black Sea, killing 18 people. Thirty three others were rescued by divers, 19 are now in hospital. The contractor organization was involved in the construction of the pier owned by Tamanneftegaz.

The Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case under articles on ‘Violation of traffic regulations and operation of vehicles’ and ‘rendering services failing to meet safety requirements’.

The bus driver and the businessman who owned the vehicle are the suspects.

On Saturday, the Temryuk district court arrested the bus driver and the owner of the bus for two months.