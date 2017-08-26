Lugansk militia intercepts Ukrainian drone above its positions

LUGANSK, August 26. /TASS/. Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) intercepted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle, which observed situation around the Zhelobok settlement north-west of Lugansk, spokesman of the republic’s defense authority Andrei Marochko said on Saturday.

"Near the Zhelobok settlement during the flight above our positions, the militia downed an unmanned aerial vehicle of the 58th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," LuganskInformCenter quoted him.

Besides, he continued, the Ukrainian forces do not observe the truce, announced from midnight on August 25. According to him, during the past 24 hours, they launched 17 mines and grenades on the republic. "This information proves the Ukrainian leaders deliberately violate the Minsk agreements and continue preparations for escalation of the conflict in Donbass," he said.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25.