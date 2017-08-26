Maduro calls for putting on trial oppositionists who hailed sanctions

DPRK launches several missiles simultaneouslyWorld August 26, 2:58
MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Venezuelan politicians who called for introduction of santions against the Bolivarian Republic should stand trial on charges of high treason, President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.
"I asked the presiding judges of the Supreme Court and the President of the Constitutional Assembly to launch a historic trial over high treason on the pasrt of those who begged for economic sanctioins," Maduro said at a working meeting with members of his cabinet broadcast live by Venezolana de Television channel.
He believes the Venezuelan rightwing forces instigated the sanctions and they were led by Julio Borjes, the speaker of national parliament where the opposition has the majority.
Maduro revealed his administration's plans to ask Interpol to issue a warrant for the arrest of those who the court would find guilty of high treason if they were staying abroad.
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree on imposing financial sanctions on Caracas. According to a White House statement "(...) provisions allowing for a 30-day wind-down period; financing for most commercial trade, including the export and import of petroleum; transactions only involving Citgo; dealings in select existing Venezuelan debts; and the financing for humanitarian goods to Venezuela.".