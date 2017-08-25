Syrian opposition to hold new round of talks in October

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The second round of consultations between the three main groups of the Syrian opposition - the Moscow, Cairo and Riyadh groups - is planned to be held in the Saudi capital in October, Chairman of the Moscow Group Qadri Jamil said on Friday.

According to him, during the consultations which took place at the Saudi Foreign Ministry, it was suggested that the next meeting be held in October.

"If the Riyadh group’s delegation changes its position before the second meeting in Riyadh, and also replaces some of the its members, as it intends to do, then they are welcome," Jamil said.

"But before that, we are going to participate in the Geneva talks in September, and if we try to replace one conference with another, then it will lead to extra bloodshed," the head of the Moscow group of the Syrian opposition pointed out.

Jamil also said that during the recent consultations, officials from the Saudi Foreign Ministry had called on the Syrian opposition to adequately assess the situation in the country, particularly taking into consideration Russia’s influence and the United States’ refusal to support a number of opposition units.

The meeting involving representatives of the Moscow, Cairo and Riyadh opposition groups took place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on August 20-21. The parties discussed issues related to setting up a single delegation, but failed to reach an agreement. On August 21, representatives of the three groups were received by officials at the Saudi Foreign Ministry.