Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Member of parliament murdered in Chechnya

World
August 25, 15:59 UTC+3

Unidentified attackers opened fire on the politician's car, causing a crash in which the member of parliament was killed

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on the murder of a member of Chechnya’s parliament, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

"The Chechen Region investigative agency of the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on the murder of a local parliamentary member under Article 105 part 2 point B and Article 222 part 1 (murder and illegal weapons trafficking) of the Russian Criminal Code," the committee reported.

According to preliminary reports, the parliamentary member was driving from home to work by car at about 8 a.m.

On the Achkhoi-Martanovsky district road unidentified attackers opened fire on the car, causing a crash in which the PM was killed.

"The site has been examined under the criminal case, and a forensic medical examination has been commissioned," the Investigative Committee added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces in Syria test use of air, sea-based missiles in one attack for first time
2
Russian jets scrambled 11 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
3
Russian aircraft deliver around 90,000 strikes against terrorists during Syria operation
4
Anti-terrorist mop-up operation in Syria’s Akerbat enters final stage
5
Russian drones make over 14,000 sorties in Syria
6
New secure communication tested by Russian military in Syria
7
Russian space center switching from Proton to Angara heavy rocket production
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама