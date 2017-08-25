Member of parliament murdered in Chechnya

This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows EarthSociety & Culture August 25, 17:02
MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on the murder of a member of Chechnya’s parliament, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.
"The Chechen Region investigative agency of the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on the murder of a local parliamentary member under Article 105 part 2 point B and Article 222 part 1 (murder and illegal weapons trafficking) of the Russian Criminal Code," the committee reported.
According to preliminary reports, the parliamentary member was driving from home to work by car at about 8 a.m.
On the Achkhoi-Martanovsky district road unidentified attackers opened fire on the car, causing a crash in which the PM was killed.
"The site has been examined under the criminal case, and a forensic medical examination has been commissioned," the Investigative Committee added.