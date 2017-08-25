Russian-South Korean intergovernmental panel to meet on September 4 in Vladivostok

New secure communication tested by Russian military in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 25, 12:14
MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and South Korea will be held in Vladivostok on September 4 prior to the talks of the two countries’ leaders, Vladimir Putin and Moon Jae-in, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Hwa on Friday.
"We met in Manila at the beginning of the month, and today we’ll continue our dialogue in the Russian capital. We’re happy to have reached this level of relations, and confirm our commitment to their expansion in various fields in order to move to a new level," he said.
"As a sustainable political dialogue has been established, the meeting of presidents on the sidelines of the G20 summit on July 7 was crucially important. They will have another meeting within 10 days in Vladivostok at the Eastern Economic Forum. We are interested in deepening contacts through governments, ministries and departments, and of course in efficient operating of the intergovernmental commission, which will meet in Vladivostok on September 4 prior to the summit," Lavrov said.