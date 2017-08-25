Self-proclaimed Donetsk republic says no truce came at night, but tensions eased

14 people dead in bus crash in southern RussiaSociety & Culture August 25, 10:34
DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not observed the ceasefire: five shellings were reported since the midnight, the operational command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have conducted five firings since the start of the ceasefire, some of which started before the midnight. Kiev’s forces opened fire on the villages of Trudovskie and Yelenovka on the outskirts of Donetsk, villages of Zhabichevo and Spartak in the northern suburb and Kominternovo in southern DPR," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the operational command’s representative as saying.
The official added that all data had been registered by members of the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination.
Members of the Contact Group on the Settlement in Eastern Ukraine declared ceasefire more than a dozen times since the fall of 2014. However, firing continued. On August 23, the parties signed a "school ceasefire" that came into force on August 25 and is to become indefinite.