Russia objects Interpol’s repeated refusal to put Browder on wanted list

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office insists that Interpol put Hermitage Capital Fund founder William Browder charged with organizing tax evasion on the wanted list, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office told TASS on Thursday.

In June 2017, Interpol’s National Central Bureau of the Russian Interior Ministry sent a request to Interpol for an issuance of a new Interpol notice on behalf of Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office.

"Interpol’s General Secretariat, recognizing that the request had been sent by the Russian side in connection with Browder’s prosecution for conventional crimes, nevertheless, refused to put him on the wanted list citing its previous decision. Disagreeing with this legal stance, the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office has offered its objections to Interpol insisting that Browder should be put on the international wanted list," the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office said.