Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia objects Interpol’s repeated refusal to put Browder on wanted list

World
August 24, 22:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Hermitage Capital Fund founder William Browder is charged in Russia with organizing tax evasion

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office insists that Interpol put Hermitage Capital Fund founder William Browder charged with organizing tax evasion on the wanted list, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office told TASS on Thursday.

Read also
William Browder

Lawyer confirms probe into William Browder's case completed

In June 2017, Interpol’s National Central Bureau of the Russian Interior Ministry sent a request to Interpol for an issuance of a new Interpol notice on behalf of Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office.

"Interpol’s General Secretariat, recognizing that the request had been sent by the Russian side in connection with Browder’s prosecution for conventional crimes, nevertheless, refused to put him on the wanted list citing its previous decision. Disagreeing with this legal stance, the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office has offered its objections to Interpol insisting that Browder should be put on the international wanted list," the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
2
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats
3
Russia objects Interpol’s repeated refusal to put Browder on wanted list
4
Experts deem Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU promising
5
International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from Russia
6
Development of Caspian ports to attract Iranian investors to Russia’s North Caucasus
7
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама