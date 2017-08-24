Six Russian citizens released in Iraq — Chechen leader

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Six Russians and the same number of Kazakhstan’s nationals were released in the Iraqi city of Tal Afar on Wednesday during a humanitarian operation to rescue citizens of Russia and the CIS member-countries, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said.

"Another stage of a large-scale humanitarian operation to rescue citizens of Russia and the CIS member-countries has ended in Iraqi Kurdistan. <…> Yesterday, 12 people were released in Tal Afar and taken to a safe place, including six Russian nationals and the same number of Kazakhstan’s citizens," Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday.

According to the Chechen leader, Iraqi Kurdistan’s intelligence services and law enforcement agencies took part in the operation.

Whereabouts of six more Russians established

"I can say that the whereabouts of six more Russian nationals who asked me for assistance through various channels have been estsablished," the Chechen leader wrote. He added that information about the humanitarian mission in the Middle East is provided limitedly to ensure the safety of children and the participants in the operation.

According to Kadyrov, the staff of the Russian Consulate General in Erbil has provided a great deal of support.

The Chechen president noted that Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) International Affairs Committee Ziyad Sabsabi met with the top officials of Iraqi Kurdistan and conveyed Moscow’s gratitude for assistance in rescuing the Russian nationals.