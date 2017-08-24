Back to Main page
North Korea may develop new submarine-launched ballistic missile - Japan’s TV

World
August 24, 4:55 UTC+3 TOKYO

The TV channel grounds its assumptions by the photos taken during the visit of the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un to the Research Institute of Chemical Materials

TOKYO, 24 August. /TASS/. North Korea is currently developing a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Japan’s NHK television channel reported.

The TV channel grounds its assumptions by the photos taken during the visit of the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un to the Research Institute of Chemical Materials at the National Academy of Military Sciences and published by the Korean Central News Agency.

On one of those photos one can see Kim Jong-un standing against a board with depiction of an arms development plan and the Pukkuksong-3 ("Polaris") written in big letters. This is the name of North Korean SLBMs. Earlier, North Korea had already conducted tests of Pukkuksong-1 and Pukkuksong-2.

The situation on the Korean peninsula remains tense. On Monday, South Korea and the United States launched command staff exercises under the name Ulchi - Freedom Guardian in the region. The DPRK considers them hostile actions that increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and strongly condemned the start of the exercises.

