Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US is striving for better relations with Russia - US State Dept

World
August 24, 2:59 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The spokeswoman of the US State Department mentioned the talks on the cease-fire in Southwest Syria as an example of the cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. The US is striving for better relations with Russia and is looking for areas of mutual cooperation, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have said since the beginning of this administration that we are at a low level of trust between the United States and Russia. We don't want it that way. We would like to have a better relationship with that government, no doubt about it," she said responding to a statement from a reporter about the Cold War that was allegedly going on between Moscow and Washington.

The spokeswoman of the US State Department mentioned the talks on the cease-fire in Southwest Syria as an example of such cooperation.

"We continue to try to find areas of mutual cooperation with them. We've talked about the cease fire in Southwest Syria that is held where we've been working with the Russians. We continue to work for ways that we have areas of mutual interest that we can work on but in terms of what's going on with our embassy in Moscow we consider that to be regrettable," Nauert said. ·

Earlier on Wednesday Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that there is no new Cold War now between Moscow and Washington.

"There are no grounds for the Cold War in its old meaning, namely the confrontation of systems, ideologies and the fight for the triumph of ideas," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to Moscow
2
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Indonesia clinches delivery contract for Russian Su-35 fighter jets
4
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
5
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
6
Netanyahu says every encounter with Putin benefits Israel’s security
7
Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама