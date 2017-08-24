US is striving for better relations with Russia - US State Dept

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. The US is striving for better relations with Russia and is looking for areas of mutual cooperation, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have said since the beginning of this administration that we are at a low level of trust between the United States and Russia. We don't want it that way. We would like to have a better relationship with that government, no doubt about it," she said responding to a statement from a reporter about the Cold War that was allegedly going on between Moscow and Washington.

The spokeswoman of the US State Department mentioned the talks on the cease-fire in Southwest Syria as an example of such cooperation.

"We continue to try to find areas of mutual cooperation with them. We've talked about the cease fire in Southwest Syria that is held where we've been working with the Russians. We continue to work for ways that we have areas of mutual interest that we can work on but in terms of what's going on with our embassy in Moscow we consider that to be regrettable," Nauert said. ·

Earlier on Wednesday Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that there is no new Cold War now between Moscow and Washington.

"There are no grounds for the Cold War in its old meaning, namely the confrontation of systems, ideologies and the fight for the triumph of ideas," he said.