Terrorist gang ringleaders and members killed in Ingushetia operation

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Leaders and members of the Malgobek armed group linked to terrorism-related crimes have been killed in a special operation in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Wednesday.
"According to preliminary data, among the terrorists were leaders and members of the so-called Malgobek gang, which had been on a federal wanted list for a long time," the NAC said.
A local law enforcement source said three members of the armed group were killed, including its leader Bekhan Soltukiyev. The gang is suspected of being behind several terrorism-related crimes in Ingushetia.
The counter-terrorism operation began early on Wednesday in the Psedakh village of Ingushetia’s northern Malgobeksky District. The law enforcement officers encircled a private house where the gunmen had been hiding. Citizens were evacuated from nearby homes for security reasons.
The gunmen put up resistance to the police. A powerful explosion occurred during the armed clash in the house, which was completely destroyed. No law enforcement officers and civilians were killed or wounded.