Four gunmen killed in counter-terrorism operation in Russia’s Ingushetia — source

World
August 23, 9:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The counter-terrorism operation began early on Wednesday in Ingushetia’s northern Malgobeksky District

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Four gunmen have been killed in a counter-terrorism operation in the Psedakh village of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary data, four gunmen who had been encircled in a private house on Aziroyeva Street have been killed," the source said.

The counter-terrorism operation began early on Wednesday in the Psedakh village of Ingushetia’s northern Malgobeksky District. Traffic restrictions have been imposed and document checks are conducted in the area.

