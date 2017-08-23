Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Arctic nations to hold rescue drills in Denmark Strait next month — US Coast Guard

World
August 23, 6:46 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

A full-scale maritime exercise scheduled for 4-8 September in the Denmark Strait near Reykjavik, Iceland

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. In early September, member states of the Arctic Forum plan to hold a large-scale search and rescue exercise in the Denmark Strait, separating Greenland and Iceland, a spokesman for the US Coast Guard told TASS on Tuesday.

"There is an upcoming full-scale maritime exercise scheduled for 4-8 September in the Denmark Strait near Reykjavik, Iceland," said LCDR Dave French, Chief of Media Relations, US Coast Guard.

"The U.S. Coast Guard is sending one of our cutters to participate in the exercise," he said, adding that further requests should be forwarded to the Finnish Border Guard, the agency that assumed the Arctic Coast Guard Forum’s biennial rotating presidency in March.

The forum lists eight states members of the Arctic Council - Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland and Sweden.

The decision to hold a search and rescue exercise in the Denmark Strait was made during the forum’s third meeting in Boston in March. Vice-Admiral Gennady Medvedev, deputy chief, Border Guard/chief, Coast Guard Department, Federal Security Service, represented Russia at the talks.

After the meeting, the participants issued a joint statement on the adopting of "the doctrine, tactics, procedures and information sharing protocols" for "combined operations in the Arctic" and maritime search and rescue operations in the region.

A joint statement aimed at working out a long-term strategic cooperation plan was signed at the previous forum in June 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
2
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
3
Russia beginning development of response to new anti-Russian sanctions by US
4
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
5
Ukrainian president briefs other Normandy Four leaders about his trip to Donbass
6
US visa suspension move tramples on idea of freedom — senior Russian diplomat
7
Russia shows its militarized buggies during Army-2017 defense show
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама