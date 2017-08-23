Normandy Four leaders ready to assist Minsk deal implementation — German cabinet

BERLIN, August 22. /TASS/. Leaders of the Normandy Four group of nations (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) supported the expected ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and expressed their readiness to take all measures needed for the implementation of the Minsk reconciliation deal, the German cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.

The leaders of the four states - Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Pyotr Poroshenko - held a phone conversation late on Tuesday.

"They [the leaders] expressed clear support to the three-party contact group’s decision, expected on August 23, to announce a ceasefire due to the start of the academic year," spokesman Steffen Seibert said, commenting on the results of the talks.

"The heads of states and governments promised to work in person for further implementation of the Minsk agreements on the basis of a solid ceasefire," the spokesman added.

He said that the Normandy Four leaders hope that the ceasefire "will lead to a sustainable improvement of the security situation to the benefit of schoolchildren and the entire civilian population of Donbass.".