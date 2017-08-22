Vatican and Russia agree to boost humanitarian cooperation

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Vatican expects its scientific, medical and cultural cooperation with Russia to grow, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"We are content with the progress in our cooperation with Russia, including high-level contacts in the field of culture, science and medicine," the cardinal said.

"We confirm our willingness to enhance these contacts in the future in all these areas," he added.