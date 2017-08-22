Back to Main page
China interested in dialogue on North Korea with Russia

World
August 22, 12:30 UTC+3 BEIJING

Moscow and Beijing believe it is necessary to continue to promote political dialogue through diplomatic efforts

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are interested in developing a constructive diplomatic dialogue with both Russia and other countries aimed at normalizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the diplomat said commenting on the talks in Beijing that involved Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. "The two countries’ representatives said they are closely following the developments once again pointing to the need to perform the denuclearization tasks. Under the circumstances, each of the parties concerned needs to show restraint avoiding statements that would contribute to the growing confrontation and tensions. It is necessary to continue to promote political dialogue through diplomatic efforts to make sure that it yields constructive results."

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier issued a statement, which noted that Moscow and Beijing are committed to stepping up joint political and diplomatic efforts for the sake of de-escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The document was circulated after a meeting between Co-Chairmen of the Russian-Chinese Dialogue on Security in Northeast Asia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou.

